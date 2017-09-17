Lil Wayne Appears On “Skip And Shannon: UNDISPUTED”, Talks Packers, Kyrie Irving, Saints, Falcons & More [Videos]
A couple of days ago, Lil Wayne made an appearance on “Skip And Shannon: UNDISPUTED” to chat with Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe and Joy Taylor.
While on the sports talk show, Weezy revealed how he became a Green Bay Packers fan when he is from New Orleans (again), why he was never a New Orleans Saints fan, getting flak/stick from N.O. residents, not liking the Atlanta Falcons in any way, Kyrie Irving leaving LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and more.
You can check out Tunechi‘s appearance and interview on “Skip And Shannon: UNDISPUTED” in the clips after the jump below!